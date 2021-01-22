Police hunt for woman charged in ‘horrific’ assault who failed to return to Surrey halfway house

Call 911 immediately if you see alleged sex offender Nicole Edwards, police say

Police are searching for an alleged sex offender, Nicole Edwards, who they say has not returned to her Vancouver halfway house. (Police handout)

Vancouver police say a woman facing sex and weapons offences connected to an incident at Oppenheimer Park is at large, last seen leaving her Surrey halfway house earlier this month.

Nicole Edwards, 34, was charged with multiple sexual and weapons offences in May 2020.

“It was alleged Edwards committed a heinous and violent offence,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Edwards is accused of directing a female victim at gunpoint into an tent where she was held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours at the Downtown Eastside park.

Edwards’ last known whereabouts was at the halfway house on Jan. 6.

Last August, a similar appeal was issued after Edwards allegedly breached her bail conditions.

She was quickly arrested following that appeal, but eventually re-released and directed to live in a halfway house.

“We’re counting on the public to again help us find her,” said Visintin.

Edwards is described as 5’3”tall and weighs around 161 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who sees Nicole Edwards, or knows her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.



