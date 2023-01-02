RCMP had Coalmine Road in Telkwa closed for several hours on Jan 1. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

RCMP had Coalmine Road in Telkwa closed for several hours on Jan 1. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police incident in Telkwa closed down road overnight on Dec. 31/Jan. 1

Coalmine Road reopened after being closed during the early morning hours of New Year Day

A police incident that closed down a road in Telkwa for several hours on New Year Day ended peacefully.

Dawn Roberts, RCMP Director of Communications at Royal said police were first called shortly before New Year’s Eve from a distraught male with a possible firearm in a residence near Coalmine Road and Dogwood Street.

He would not comply with police, so the northwest Emergency Response Team (ERT) was sent in. They were able to gain entry at around 6 a.m. and located the man. He was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

There were no injuries and the investigation is still underway.

Two individuals who were under the age of 18 who were also in the house were reunited with relatives.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Birth of 9 calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales

Just Posted

RCMP had Coalmine Road in Telkwa closed for several hours on Jan 1. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police incident in Telkwa closed down road overnight on Dec. 31/Jan. 1

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Rotary Club of Prince Rupert Annual 2023 Polar bear dip had a big welcome back splash on Jan 1, after a two-year pandemic hibernation. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View
Polar plunge attracts hundreds in Prince Rupert, with no sharks spotted, organizers said