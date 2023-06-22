Police investigate fatal shooting in Halfmoon Bay on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to B.C.’s Sunshine Coast after a man was fatally shot.
A statement from the team says local RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the community of Halfmoon Bay just before 3:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died of his injuries, and investigators are still working to confirm his identity.
Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene.
They say investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, with no continuing risk to public safety.
Anyone with information, including dash-camera footage around the time of the shooting on Birch Way, is asked to contact the homicide team.