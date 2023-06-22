The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police investigate fatal shooting in Halfmoon Bay on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Investigators are still working to confirm his identity

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to B.C.’s Sunshine Coast after a man was fatally shot.

A statement from the team says local RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the community of Halfmoon Bay just before 3:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died of his injuries, and investigators are still working to confirm his identity.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene.

They say investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, with no continuing risk to public safety.

Anyone with information, including dash-camera footage around the time of the shooting on Birch Way, is asked to contact the homicide team.

Shooting

