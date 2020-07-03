Police investigate July 2 homicide in Houston

Police vehicle outside a Pearson Road residence where a homicide is being investigated. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

RCMP say they are investigating a homicide in Houston after receiving a report July 2 of a 30-year-old man in medical distress inside a residence on Pearson Road.

Officers and emergency medical crews rushed to the scene 4:30 a.m. that day where the man then succumbed to what is being described as “significant injuries”.

“Investigators believe the incident was isolated in nature and that the general public is not at any risk,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, a spokesman for the B.C. RCMP.

Also investigating the death of the man, whose name is not being released, is the BC Coroners Service.

O’Donaghey said the investigation is being led by the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit based in Prince George with support by Houston RCMP and RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.