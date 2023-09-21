Police look to identify body pulled from Fraser River in 2022

Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckRichmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)
Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo stock image courtesy of Richmond RCMP)Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo stock image courtesy of Richmond RCMP)
Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)

Richmond RCMP say a body they pulled from the Fraser River last year was in the water so long they’ve been unable to identify who the man was.

In hopes of enlisting help from the public, the detachment has now released photos of the clothing the man was wearing at the time of his death.

This included a red Taiga branded jacket, a black hoodie with a skull logo and the words “Buffalo 1972 David Bitton” on the left breast and a grey long-sleeved shirt with an image of a wolf silhouette and the words “Howl You Doing?”. He was also wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants and black Adidas training shoes in a size 10.5.

Police say the man was about 5’9” tall and 130 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

His body was discovered in the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file 2022-14167. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

READ ALSO: Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

DeathRichmond

Previous story
Woman dead after crash at Lower Mainland parkade entrance
Next story
Highway 97 north of Summerland to reopen in both directions

Just Posted

The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been fined $340,000 by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for issues related to erosion and sediment control. Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Coastal GasLink fined $340,000 for erosion, sediment control challenges

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston