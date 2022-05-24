UPDATE: Specialized RCMP unit dealing with suspicious package at Victoria airport

Many air travellers made their way to ferry terminal as plans changed

Passengers with their luggage wait outside the arrivals area at Victoria International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. A suspicious package found at the departures check-in area around 1:30 p.m. prompted the airport, in coordination with police, to cancel incoming and outgoing flights for the rest of the day until the package could be properly dealt with. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A suspicious package that prompted the shutdown of the departures area at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) when discovered Tuesday afternoon will be dealt with this evening by a specialized unit, according to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Cpl. Andres Sanchez.

Police responded to a call about the mysterious package at about 1:30 p.m. (May 24), and by about 3 p.m. all incoming and outgoing flights had been cancelled out of an abundance of caution, Sanchez said, a strategy that took some time given it is an international airport.

The item in question is in a safe location and does not pose a public safety risk, he said. The goal is to have the airport operating as per normal by Wednesday morning, but Sanchez said that decision will ultimately be up to the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA).

VAA was advising travellers to avoid the airport shortly after the situation was determined to be potentially unsafe, and check in with their carriers about flight information, but many passengers looking to board afternoon flights had already arrived or didn’t hear the warning.

⚠️1/2The RCMP is responding to call for service at YYJ. The airport is closing to commercial flights. We are asking travellers not to come to the airport at this time and to please check your flight status with your carrier or our website. #yyj #yyjops — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) May 24, 2022

Update: 1/2 Victoria Airport Authority is continuing to cooperate fully with the RCMP as they respond to this call for service. The airlines are working with their operations teams to determine the status of flights. #yyj #yyjops — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) May 24, 2022

Kitchener, Ont. resident Michael Parkinson and his daughter had gone through security already when they learned about their flight cancellation, but previously noticed what Parkinson called an unusual police presence at around 2 p.m. in the departures area.

As their airline (Flair) does not fly again until Saturday, they planned to look for a flight out of Vancouver to be able to get home sooner so Parkinson’s daughter can make her scheduled work shifts this week.

“We’re a bit stuck for sure,” he said. As for the security and the cancellations, he added, “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Calgary resident Colleen Kenney found out at roughly 4:30 p.m. her flight home was cancelled and was told her flight landed in Vancouver and that no further flights were coming in to Victoria airport this evening. She seemed to take the situation in stride.

“It’s not great, but these days with air travel there’s always something, you get used to it,” she said. “We’re going to find a restaurant and a place to stay and try to rebook our flight for tomorrow.”

BC Ferries earlier reported some availability on its Tuesday evening sailings departing Swartz Bay, as passengers scrambled to make connecting flights. Many in the air terminal late Tuesday afternoon were talking about changing their plans and heading for the ferries.

