The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in an aerial view from east Vancouver, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say search for boater in waters off Vancouver now a missing persons file

46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island

A full-scale search for a boater missing in the waters off Vancouver has been scaled back and turned over to police as a missing persons file.

Vancouver police confirm a 46-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has not been seen since renting a motorboat from Granville Island on Wednesday.

Police say he was planning to cross English Bay heading toward Bowen Island.

A search was launched later that day when an empty and drifting five metre boat was spotted in the bay.

An air and water search continued Wednesday and resumed Thursday but police say no sign of the lone boater has been found.

They say they are trying to determine what caused the man to go overboard.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Air, water search underway after empty powerboat found drifting off Vancouver

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Six weekend BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to staff shortages
Next story
Dutch digital investigator testifies at B.C.’s Amanda Todd harassment trial

Just Posted

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber caught fire near Kitwanga this morning. (Lawrence Wilson photo)
Truck hauling lumber catches fire near Kitwanga

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed HOC rejected bill addressing opioid crisis

The Cops for Cancer - Tour de North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Tour de North getting ready to hit the road again to benefit sick kids

Emergency vehicles along Hwy16 between Topley and Houston at the spot where a fibre optics line was damaged, resulting in a widespread internet outage June 7. (Laura Blackwell photo)
UPDATE: Leave it to beaver