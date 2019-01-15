Police searching for two kids, 12, driving car from Alberta to B.C.

The youths are believed to be driving dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier headed to Radium, B.C.

Alberta RCMP are looking for two 12 year olds believed to have started driving from Alberta to B.C. on Monday.

Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rhianna Pelletier and Nicolas Givotkoff, both 12.

On Jan. 14, both Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP received missing person complaints about 12-year-old children. In the early morning hours of Jan. 14 Givotkoff travelled to Innisfail. He and Pelletier left Innisfail with a family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

RCMP believe the 12-year-olds drove themselves.

Pelletier and Givotkoff are believed to be travelling together and were last seen in Airdrie, AB at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 14. The vehicle they were travelling in was located in Airdrie, however, the children have not been located up to this point. Police have reason to believe that Pelletier and Givotkoff are attempting to get to Radium, British Columbia.

Police didn’t specify who is driving the vehicle and are uncertain at this time.

Pellitier is described as:

– Four-foot-five to five feet tall

– 80-90 pounds

– Brown hair

– Blue eyes

She may be wearing a black coat with grey coloured cuffs

Givotkoff is described as:

– Five-foot-six

– 140 pounds

– Brown hair

– Blue eyes

He wears braces.

He may be wearing a grey Red Deer Rebels hat and a cream coloured hoodie with a tiger on the front.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-341-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

