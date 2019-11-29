Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, 2019. (Police handout)

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Police are urging help from the public after the truck belonging to a missing Alberta man was found burned in Pemberton, B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, Calgary police said in a news release. He had told his family he was going to Calgary but has not been seen or heard from since.

On Monday, Pemberton RCMP were notified of a burned-out vehicle, a 2009 GMC Sierra with an Alberta license plate, located by a group of hikers in the area. Investigators believe the truck, bearing license plate BLL 1099, belonged to Iwaasa.

Iwaasa is described as 5’1” tall and about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair that is usually tired back and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey toque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pemberton RCMP or Calgary Police, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Just Posted

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

Masset Christmas auction brings in the bids

Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum host of the event

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Real or fake: Choosing the best Christmas tree for the planet

Artificial tree has to be used for 20 years to have the impact of one live cut tree says Sierra Club

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Most Read