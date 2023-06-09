Police seize $123K worth of suspected stolen jewelry in Abbotsford

Several charges expected after two people stopped in vehicle early Friday morning

Police in Abbotsford seized $123,000 in suspected stolen jewelry, bags of suspected drugs and $6,000 cash after stopping a vehicle early Friday morning (June 9). (APD photo)

Several charges are anticipated in relation to the seizure of $123,000 worth of suspected stolen jewelry in Abbotsford, as well as suspected drugs and $6,000 in cash.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the items were discovered after patrol officers stopped a suspcious vehicle – occupied by two people – at 1 a.m. Friday (June 9) in the area of Clearbrook Road and Joyce Avenue.

The APD said the case is under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.

