Police seize $123K worth of suspected stolen jewelry in Abbotsford

Several charges are anticipated in relation to the seizure of $123,000 worth of suspected stolen jewelry in Abbotsford, as well as suspected drugs and $6,000 in cash.
The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the items were discovered after patrol officers stopped a suspcious vehicle – occupied by two people – at 1 a.m. Friday (June 9) in the area of Clearbrook Road and Joyce Avenue.
The APD said the case is under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.
vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
