Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested after police discovered two bottles of grapefruit-flavored vodka stuffed in his snow-pants in a Princeton grocery store parking lot Sunday.
According to police, two men pushing grocery carts away from the Save-on-Food parking lot were stopped by RCMP.
One of the carts contained a woman.
Officers discovered one of the males was wanted in Kelowna on a warrant for theft, and a search revealed the stashed booze.
Police suspect the alcohol had just been purloined from a nearby B.C. Liquor Store.
The suspect was arrested on the warrant, and held in custody.
