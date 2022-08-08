Police watchdog investigating arrest that left Burns Lake woman with broken leg

RCMP claim they had to use force to arrest the woman after she became resistant

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an arrest in Burns Lake that left one woman with a broken leg. (Black Press Media file photo)

The actions of Burns Lake RCMP officers are under investigation after an arrest they made last week left a woman with a broken leg.

According to the detachment, officers were called to a home on Tibbets Drive Aug. 4 at about 6 p.m. for a dispute between two people.

Officers tried to arrest one woman, but she became resistant and they had to force her into the police vehicle, according to RCMP. At the Burns Lake detachment, RCMP say she again became resistant and officers again had to use physical control on her.

It wasn’t until early the next morning at about 5:30 a.m. that RCMP say the woman first complained of an injury. She was taken to hospital, where it was determined she had a broken leg.

The IIO is now investigating the officers’ actions. It investigates all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Prince Rupert fisherman frustrated by DFO salmon limits he says, despite millions of fish

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Burns LakePolice