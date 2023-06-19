Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot Sunday night, the Sikh Community of B.C. tweeted. (Photos: Sikh Community of B.C./Twitter and Tom Zillich)

Police yet to identify suspect in fatal shooting of Surrey Sikh temple president

Meantime, @BC Sikhs tweeted Sunday night that ‘What happened today is an act of war on Sikhs’

The Sikh Community of ‘BC’/Salish Land is claiming Sunday’s assassination of Guru Nanak Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in the temple parking lot was an “act of Indian government-orchestrated terrorism on Canadian soil,” but homicide investigators have yet to identify a suspect or possible motive.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has not yet confirmed the victim’s name. It is holding a presser at the Surrey RCMP detachment building in Newton this afternoon.

“Any information I have I will be able to relay then,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Meantime, @BC Sikhs tweeted Sunday night that “What happened today is an act of war on Sikhs.”

Pierotti declined to comment on the tweet Monday morning.

Police were called to the parking lot of the temple, in the 7000-block of Scott Road in Newton, at 8:27 p.m. and found the victim in his truck, suffering from “apparent” gun shot wounds. He died at the scene.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies said police are looking for video footage.

“At this early stage of the investigation, any possible motives for the shooting are not yet known. Police are still working to determine possible suspect descriptions from multiple witnesses who were in the area,” Gillies said. “Surrey RCMP is aware of social media posts that are speculating on the identity of the victim, but are not in a position to confirm the victim’s identity at this very early time.”

More to come…


