‘Pop or pilsner’: Vernon apartment’s beer vending machine causes concern

A Vernon resident is baffled by a vending machine that contains beer in his apartment building.

Chris (a pseudonym as the resident did not want his name published) has lived at The Royal building, formerly Civic Place, on 37th Avenue for 10 years. He says a year and a half ago, the building got a new management company, Landcore Management.

That’s when the vending machine arrived in the laundry room, just a few metres away from a gum ball machine for kids.

The machine has a selection of pop, and for $4, anyone can buy a selection of two beers from the machine.

That doesn’t sit well with Chris.

“I think there’s people with families that live here,” he said. “Who knows if any minors have went already and purchased beer. My niece could even just be visiting and say ‘hey, I want a pop’ … and all of a sudden she comes back with a pilsner.”

Chris contacted the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Board (LCRB) and lodged a complaint about the un-monitored vending machine on May 23. In response, the LCRB said the complaint had been assigned to liquor and cannabis inspector Christopher Toper, but no decision or action has been made yet.

The LCRB will decide whether there is enough evidence to prove a contravention. If a contravention is found to have occurred, it will either be dealt with through compliance meetings, or the LCRB will take enforcement action against the licensee or permittee.

Chris notes the vending machine may be accessible to the public, as the gate and front door to the building are frequently left open.

In response to a request for comment, Landcore Management denied selling beer in the vending machine, saying a piece of tape reading ‘beer’ was put onto the machine “as a joke.” However, When Chris put $4 into the machine Friday morning, a can of alcoholic Busch beer came out.

In a follow-up email, Landcore Management said it would be speaking to the person who takes care of the machine.

The Morning Star has reached out to the LCRB for comment.

