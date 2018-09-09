German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck. (The Canadian Press)

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea after going overboard from one of its ships off the east coast of Canada.

Aida Cruises told The Associated Press in an email that Kueblboeck went overboard from the cruise ship AIDAluna early Sunday.

READ MORE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait

Aida says the ship was stopped and returned to the spot off the coast of Newfoundland where the 33-year-old was believed to have entered the water.

Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show “Germany Seeks the Superstar.”

The company says an “intensive search” is underway in co-operation with Canada’s coast guard.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Campfire ban lifted on Haida Gwaii

Ban on larger open fires remains in effect

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Father and son fined $31,000 for crab fishing offences

Majority of fines to be spent on fish conservation projects on Haida Gwaii

Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

Fay Booker is the fourth chief executive officer to leave the credit union since 2015

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Serena Williams loses game for arguing during US Open loss to Osaka

Tennis star called the umpire a ‘liar’

Most Read