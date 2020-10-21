Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Pope Francis waves to faithful at the end of the weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that made its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday.

The papal thumbs up came mid-way through “Francesco,” which delves into the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality and other issues Francis cares about most. In the documentary, the pope says: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.,” and adds, “What we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered.”

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

LGBTQPope Francis