BC Housing affordable housing units 19th Street - Grand Forks, B.C. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Port Clements and Masset receive funding for Housing Needs Reports

The $5 million program is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities

Port Clements and Masset received $30,000 in funding from the province to better assist with housing needs.

A new funding program, with the goal of assisting in the development of Housing Needs Reports to explore housing issues in B.C., was put in place, with its first round of grant assistance announced on Monday.

Port Clements received a total of $15,000 and Masset received $14,955.

The $5 million program is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

READ MORE: NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

“Effective housing policy needs a high level of collaboration and co-operation between orders of government. This new provincial funding will improve data collection and consistency across communities and support evidence-based policy, as called for in UBCM’s housing report,” Arjun Singh, president, UBCM, said.

The reports must assess key housing needs such as the need for affordable housing,housing for seniors, people with special needs and people at risk of homelessness.

The Province has made most of the data required by local governments, such as demographics and household income levels, available online at no cost.

The reports, once complete, will be publicly available online and presented to the local government council or board to better understand local housing needs.

Along with the two Haida Gwaii villages, 28 other applications, were approved throughout B.C. The next intake for funding is open until Nov. 29, 2019.

READ MORE: Feds announce $75 million for affordable housing in B.C.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open
Next story
‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites

Just Posted

Indigenous peoples to have one more voice at the table

Coast Funds announced a new shareholder proxy voting system

Eagle injuries in Masset

Poor human practices are responsible for harm to the birds

Living on the Edge

Annual Edge of the World festival entertains Tlell

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Firefighting reinforcements being sent to battle blaze

Mehan Lake Fire along Highway 37 grew overnight

Haida story headed to the international stage

Old Massett totem pole raising revisited in Christopher Auchter’s documentary Now Is The Time

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Links probable between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake: RCMP

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest near Cowichan

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Most Read