Port Clements council looks to decrease number of regular meetings

New proposed bylaw states meeting must be at least once a month

The Village of Port Clements council is looking at changing a section of bylaw 460 so that rather than having to meet two times per month, they will just be required to meet at least once a month.

The office issued a public notice stating their intent to amend the bylaw on Dec. 6.

Previously, regular council meetings had to be held on the first and third Monday of each month. On Dec. 5, at the regular meeting, the council passed the first and second reading to change the bylaw so they would just have to meet at least once a month, but not necessarily more.

In a report to the council, Chief Administrative Officer Marjorie Dobson explained that once the bylaw is passed, the council will be able to change the frequency and day of the meeting using a motion without amending the bylaw.

To make adjustments to existing bylaws, council must give the public notice of their plan to change and give the proposed change three readings during a meeting.

Port Clements council started discussing the option of having regular council meetings once per month during the Nov. 21 meeting, when they made a motion to have staff investigate the possibility.

During 2021, Port Clements council held regular meetings on the first and third Monday of every month, with the exception of January, July and October. Furthermore, when the regularly scheduled meeting fell on a holiday, it was automatically rescheduled for the Tuesday after.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter