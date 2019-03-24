Telus’ 30-metre cell tower at 22 Park Street in Port Clements is now live. (Black Press file photo)

Port Clements gets cell service

Telus built a $500,000 wireless communication site for the remote Haida Gwaii village

Wireless service in Port Clements has gone live.

Telus completed building its $500,000 million wireless communication site in the village, and as of March 21 it is up and running, bringing high-speed wireless services to surrounding businesses and residents.

“Cell service will bring another layer of safety, social and economic well-being to Port Clements residents, connecting us to our neighbouring communities, families and the world,” said Ruby Decock, acting chief administrative officer for the Village of Port Clements. “Port Clements council would like to thank Telus for their commitment to invest in Port’s communication service and also appreciates the support received from its residents, businesses, neighbouring communities, North Coast Regional District, provincial and federal government officials.”

READ MORE: Telus to offer cell service in Port Clements this spring

Nearby areas will also have access to Telus’ 4G LTE wireless network.

Construction started last year at 22 Park Street after Telus conducted an engineering and environmental review. The 30-metre tower was built by Westower, a company from the Lower Mainland that rented local equipment and hired local operators, according to Telus spokesperson Liz Sauvé.

“Wherever we can, we like to use local contractors and equipment to support the community,” she said. “We also brought in a portable mixer from just outside of Port Clements.”

Lance MacDonald, Telus general manager for Northern British Columbia said this new wireless coverage means residents can now call 911 from the road in an emergency.

“We continue to make significant investments to enhance service across our province, and we are very grateful to the Village of Port Clements for their ongoing advocacy for this service, and their partnership with Telus,” MacDonald said.

The Port Clements site came at no cost to taxpayers. Telus has committed to invest $4.7 billion throughout B.C. between 2017 and 2020.

Previous story
Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event
Next story
American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

Just Posted

Port Clements gets cell service

Telus built a $500,000 wireless communication site for the remote Haida Gwaii village

Identifying child care space needs on the island

B.C. government is providing a $25,000 grant for more than 70 communities to help improve daycare

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

Sk’aadgaa Naay slips in Fraser Institute elementary school rankings

The school stayed at a rating of 5, but slipped to 694th rank in 2017/18

B.C. First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients to drop by 31 per cent: study

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as is

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

Most Read