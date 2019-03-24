Port Clements gets cell service

Telus’ 30-metre cell tower at 22 Park Street in Port Clements is now live. (Black Press file photo)

Wireless service in Port Clements has gone live.

Telus completed building its $500,000 million wireless communication site in the village, and as of March 21 it is up and running, bringing high-speed wireless services to surrounding businesses and residents.

“Cell service will bring another layer of safety, social and economic well-being to Port Clements residents, connecting us to our neighbouring communities, families and the world,” said Ruby Decock, acting chief administrative officer for the Village of Port Clements. “Port Clements council would like to thank Telus for their commitment to invest in Port’s communication service and also appreciates the support received from its residents, businesses, neighbouring communities, North Coast Regional District, provincial and federal government officials.”

READ MORE: Telus to offer cell service in Port Clements this spring

Nearby areas will also have access to Telus’ 4G LTE wireless network.

Construction started last year at 22 Park Street after Telus conducted an engineering and environmental review. The 30-metre tower was built by Westower, a company from the Lower Mainland that rented local equipment and hired local operators, according to Telus spokesperson Liz Sauvé.

“Wherever we can, we like to use local contractors and equipment to support the community,” she said. “We also brought in a portable mixer from just outside of Port Clements.”

Lance MacDonald, Telus general manager for Northern British Columbia said this new wireless coverage means residents can now call 911 from the road in an emergency.

“We continue to make significant investments to enhance service across our province, and we are very grateful to the Village of Port Clements for their ongoing advocacy for this service, and their partnership with Telus,” MacDonald said.

The Port Clements site came at no cost to taxpayers. Telus has committed to invest $4.7 billion throughout B.C. between 2017 and 2020.