Telus’ 30-metre cell tower at 22 Park Street in Port Clements has been live since March. Representatives from Port Clements, Telus Minister of Citizens Services Jinny Sims and Jennifer Rice celebrate the wireless connectivity one more rural community in B.C. now has access to. (Photo courtesy Jennifer Rice)

Port Clements wired on wireless connectivity

The investment was part of Telus’ commitment to invest in rural connectivity

A new digital era signaled its way into Port Clements on Monday as the province and Telus celebrated the completion of their new cell tower.

In March, Telus completed construction on their 30-metre, $500,000, cell tower to bring wireless service to the Haida Gwaii village for the very first time. Now, residents, visitors and local businesses have access to high-speed wireless voice and internet services over 4G LTE.

“Cell service brings many opportunities for Port Clements including participation in the Haida Gwaii tourism economy. This improved connectivity also means better support for residents and visitors in emergency situations,” said North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice who is also serving as the Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “Importantly, when in Port Clements people can now receive emergency alerts on their cell phone.”

READ MORE: Telus invests $500,000 in Masset

The new wireless coverage means residents can now call 911 from the road in an emergency. Nearby areas will also have access to the network.

“Hearing from local residents about how this new connectivity has changed their lives for the better has been incredible,” said Roberta Squire, Telus general manager for Northern B.C. “All citizens deserve the opportunity to thrive in our digital world, regardless of where they live, and since March, local families and businesses have had connectivity in the Village for the first time.”

The new site is located at 22 Park St. and represents a year of construction work. For this project, Telus engaged local contractors to support the construction, hiring local equipment, equipment operators and an electrician to help complete construction.

The B.C. government said they are working to bring high-speed internet to communities without access by working with the federal government and corporations.

The site came at no cost to taxpayers as it was part of Telus’ commitment to invest $4.7 billion throughout B.C. between 2017 and 2020.

READ MORE: Telus to buy ADT’s Canadian security business, ADT Inc. to pay special dividend

