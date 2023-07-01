The Norwegian Cruise Line ship Norwegian Bliss passes under the Lions Gate Bridge upon arrival in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A possible strike by British Columbia port workers will not disrupt cruise ships docked in Vancouver, Prince Rupert or Vancouver Island, employers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Norwegian Cruise Line ship Norwegian Bliss passes under the Lions Gate Bridge upon arrival in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. A possible strike by British Columbia port workers will not disrupt cruise ships docked in Vancouver, Prince Rupert or Vancouver Island, employers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Possible B.C. port strike will spare cruise ships, employers say

The strike notice affects about 7,400 terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province’s waterfront employers

A possible strike by British Columbia port workers will not disrupt cruise ships docked in Vancouver, Prince Rupert or Vancouver Island, employers say.

The BC Maritime Employers Association says it and the union representing cargo loaders have “confirmed” that cruise ships will continue to be serviced if a strike starts Saturday morning (July 1).

The association says in a statement the exemption was a result of the federal “mediation and conciliation service process.”

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday and is scheduled to go on strike at 8 a.m. Saturday unless a deal is reached or progress is made in negotiations.

The strike notice issued Wednesday affects about 7,400 terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province’s waterfront employers at more than 30 B.C. ports.

The union says that contracting out, port automation and cost of living are key issues in the dispute.

Federal ministers and British Columbia Premier David Eby have urged both sides to find a way to avert job action, with Eby saying Wednesday he was “profoundly worried” about a strike’s potential impact.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ports

Previous story
Magnitude 4.1 quake shakes west of Port Clements

Just Posted

The stage of the 702-seat Lester Centre theatre as seen from the balcony. (Contributed photo)
Lester Centre season takes on “Re-boot” theme in a variety of ways

A minor earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Graham Island in Haida Gwaii, B.C. (Earthquakes Canada)
Magnitude 4.1 quake shakes west of Port Clements

The $2 toonie coin is in use around Canada. Previously, Canada had a $2 banknote. What colour was this banknote? (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

For many people, waarm summer temperatures are ideal for camping trips. warHow much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer camping trip?