VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

A look at possible contenders to replace Elizabeth May as leader of the federal Green party:

Peter Bevan-Baker – In this year’s Prince Edward Island election, provincial Green leader Bevan-Baker, 57, scored a significant breakthrough in making the party the official Opposition. He and his wife have four children and run a dental clinic, cafe and community hall in Hampton, P.E.I. He could face pressure to run from those who believe he might work similar magic on the national stage.

David Coon – In New Brunswick, Coon established a Green beachhead by winning a legislature seat in 2014 in Fredericton, where he lives with his wife and daughter. Provincial party leader since 2012, Coon, 63, has been a vocal opponent of shale-gas fracking as well as allowing more softwood trees to be cut.

Alex Tyrrell – Quebec Green leader since 2013, Tyrrell, 31, has signalled interest in replacing May. He would likely move the federal party further to the left, having criticized May for being too centrist and overly ambiguous policy-wise. The Quebec Greens want to bolster the public role in health care and education as well as preserve the environment.

Paul Manly / Jenica Atwin – The two newest Green MPs: Manly, 55, represents Nanaimo-Ladysmith on Vancouver Island, where the Greens are popular, while Atwin, still in her early 30s, captured a Fredericton seat in the recent election. Neither has expressed interest in the top job. Atwin has indicated she is too busy with her young family and being a rookie MP to consider it. Still, May has shown how important it is for the leader to have a perch in Parliament.

Jody Wilson-Raybould – Before she successfully ran as an Independent in her Vancouver riding, there was talk of Wilson-Raybould, 48, joining the Green fold. The former Liberal cabinet minister is personally close to May and seems to share many of her political views. However, May said in an interview shortly after the Oct. 21 election that she doubted Wilson-Raybould would make the leap to the Greens. With May stepping down as leader, that may change.

Jim Bronskill , The Canadian Press

