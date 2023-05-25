The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has agreed to settle its lawsuit against Jewish activist group B’nai Brith Canada. A Canada Post employee drives a mail truck through downtown Halifax on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Postal workers’ union settles defamation lawsuit with B’nai Brith

The lawsuit stems from news releases by B’nai Brith saying CUPW was aligned with a pro-terrorism union

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has agreed to settle its lawsuit against Jewish activist group B’nai Brith Canada.

The lawsuit stems from news releases in 2018 by B’nai Brith saying CUPW was aligned with a pro-terrorism union, calling their leadership “radical” and accusing them of being aligned with a “path of violence and extremism.”

CUPW co-operates with similar organizations in other countries, including with one that speaks for Palestinian postal workers, and has also supported an international boycott of Israeli products on the grounds that Israel mistreats Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The union sued B’nai Brith for malicious defamation, and the organization sought to block the lawsuit but was unsuccessful.

The union says in a press release Wednesday (May 24) that it will receive an undisclosed amount from B’nai Brith, that the organization will remove the two articles in question from its website, and that B’nai Brith has apologized for any harm the releases may have caused the union and its members.

B’nai Brith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

