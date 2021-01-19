Power out across much of Northern BC

BC Hydro anticipates some may be without power overnight

This BC Hydro map shows some of the power outages across Northern BC. Many were caused by high winds. (BC Hydro Website)

Strong winds have knocked out power across much of Northern B.C.

According to BC Hydro the hardest hit areas include Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Fort St. James and Prince George.

“Crews will be working around the clock on restoration efforts but at this point we anticipate some customers in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James to be without power overnight,” a 3:40 p.m. update from BC Hydro’s website reads. “Please continue to check back for the latest information as it becomes available.”

Those areas aren’t the only one dealing with outages in Northern BC, as Bouchie Lake, and areas just north of Quesnel are also without power. Outages are present across much of Highway 16.

BC Hydro also provides a list of tips for dealing with an outage, noting a fridge can keep food cold for four hours, and a freezer can keep food frozen for up to 48 hours, if full.

They encourage people to check in on neighbours, especially the elderly, and ensure candles are in proper candle holders and never unattended.

Devices should be turned to airplane mode to keep battery longer.

After power returns, BC Hydro recommends avoiding immediately turning on all devices, to let the electrical system stabilize. Food supplies should be checked, clocks need to be reset, and emergency supplies should be replenished.

Up to date information on the outages can be found on BC Hydro’s website.

