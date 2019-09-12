Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused outages in northern and central B.C.

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused widespread outages in northern and central British Columbia, but the power was back on a few hours later.

The outages began Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. with more than 120,000 people left in the dark, including much of the city of Prince George.

Other affected communities included Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, Houston and Burns Lake.

Power was back on in Prince George within two hours, and service was restored to the remaining customers by about 3 a.m.

B.C. Hydro initially said the outages were caused by a transmission failure.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Kitimat’s BC Hydro substation receives a massive upgrade

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Just Posted

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Giant lion’s mane jellyfish beach on North Shore

Occurrence may increase with rising sea temperatures, overfishing

Water restrictions lifted in Queen Charlotte

Restrictions had been in effect since May 30

Take your seats! Eleven shows coming to Haida Gwaii for performance season

Haida Gwaii Arts Council 2019-20 schedule released

Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert organizations among new development funding recipients

Federal government announced more than 3.2M in funding for northern B.C. projects

Help the Kelp: Where are they now?

by Shyanna Sawyer This year a team of Haida, federal government, industry,… Continue reading

Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused outages in northern and central B.C.

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Most Read