Power restored for more than 1,300 BC Hydro customers impacted by outage

More than 1,300 Haida Gwaii residents lost power on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 due to BC Hydro outages. (BC Hydro outage map)

More than 1,300 Haida Gwaii residents were without power on Sunday (Aug. 9).

According to the BC Hydro outage map, 9 customers in the 300-400 blocks of 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue in Queen Charlotte lost power earlier in the afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., due to planned work being done on equipment.

About 30 minutes later, however, more than 1,300 customers southwest of Highway 16, east of Oceanview Drive and north of Alliford Bay Road lost power due to a cause that was “under investigation.”

Power for those customers was restored around 4:30 p.m., while the planned outage on 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue was expected to last until approximately 6:45 p.m.

The Observer has reached out to BC Hydro for comment.

