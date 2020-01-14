Power saving measures in effect on Haida Gwaii

The only ones enjoying this arctic weather are these children who took advantage of the slight snow cover to ride the hills around Masset and Old Massett. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

B.C. Hydro has asked its customers on Haida Gwaii to conserve their electricity use until the temperatures get warmer, fearing outages from high demand during the current sub-zero spell.

The company has asked that people in Queen Charlotte, Skidegate, Sandspit and Tlell turn off all unnecessary items whenever possible, especially around breakfast and dinner time when power usage is the highest.

Temperatures in the affected communities will be steady around -8 C until Friday, when they should start to climb back above zero. The fear of power outages should disappear with the warmer weather.

