Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Powerful winds are set to to sweep British Columbia on Friday with gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour in some areas.

Environment Canada has posted wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and parts of the Interior.

The national weather agency says it expects strong winds that may cause damage to buildings, such as damage to roof shingles and windows.

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

It says powerful winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour will hit Fraser Valley in the evening and diminish after midnight.

It also says a very intense cold front will move across the southwest Interior Friday evening with winds as high as 90 kilometres an hour.

Strong winds are also expected to develop in the central Interior late this afternoon with gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour in Prince George.

