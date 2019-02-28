There was considerable public outcry after the Sir John A. MacDonald statue was removed from the front of Victoria’s City Hall in August 2018. (Nicole Crescenzi/News staff)

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

Premier John Horgan joked Thursday about running away from the offer of the province receiving a controversial statue from the City of Victoria.

The response comes after the City of Victoria floated the idea of donating the Sir John A. Macdonald statue to the province, rather than choosing a municipal location for its re-installation.

“I haven’t had any conversations with the mayor about Sir John A. Macdonald and if I see her coming I may well run the other way,” said Horgan during a press conference at the legislature Thursday. “That’s their problem to deal with and if we can help, certainly I’m prepared to talk with her about it.”

RELATED: City of Victoria considers donating Sir John A. Macdonald statue to province

There was considerable public outcry after the stature of former prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from the front of Victoria’s City Hall in August 2018 as an act of reconciliation. Critics cite a lack of public consultation for the backlash.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Victoria City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

Ultimately, at the Feb. 12 special committee of the whole meeting, council voted on a $10,000 cap to move the statue, and directed staff to research if donation was even a viable option before it was presented to the public for discussion.

– with files from Nicole Crescenzi

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
