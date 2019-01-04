B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (Black Press files)

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

The B.C. government’s plan to eliminate prescription drug deductible payments for families making less than $30,000 a year takes effect this week.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday the program will relieve 240,000 low-income B.C. families from paying out of pocket for prescription drugs covered by the province’s Fair Pharmacare program. The move was first announced last February, with $105 million budgeted over the next three years.

RELATED: Payment reductions first announced in February 2018

“These are the first-ever changes to Fair Pharmacare deductibles and co-payments since the program was created 15 years ago,” Dix said.

Before this year, the program meant a B.C. household earning net income between $15,000 and $30,000 would have to pay between $300 and $600 in deductibles before Fair Pharmacare would start to provide coverage assistance, the health ministry said in a statement.

Under the new program, families with a net annual income between $30,000 and $45,000 also get reduced prescription drug costs. Information on registering for Pharmacare coverage and details of the plan are available here.

Dix said ministry statistics show low-income people have been spending less on drugs than their prescriptions would indicate, suggesting they are cutting back on prescriptions to pay for other necessary expenses.

