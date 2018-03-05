(Canadian Press)

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Newfoundland and Labrador — said to offer among the worst access to abortion in the country — is being pressured to provide universal coverage of the abortion pill.

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination that induces an abortion up to nine weeks into a pregnancy.

Maggie O’Dea, a medical student at Memorial University in St. John’s, says students are meeting with provincial legislators this week and will sit down with the health minister, John Haggie, on Wednesday.

She says women in rural and remote communities face lengthy wait times and significant costs to access abortion services.

O’Dea, part of the university’s Medical Students Society, says universal coverage of the abortion pill would help reduce barriers to abortion care and cut costs for the province.

She says the abortion pill costs roughly $350, while a surgical abortion in hospital can cost as much as $1,500 in addition to travel and accommodation expenses.

Every other province in Canada now offers some coverage of medical abortions using pills, with costs varying depending on a patient’s income, private health benefits and other factors, to full universal coverage for all residents.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Police looking for witnesses after B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw following attack with metal bar
Next story
B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Just Posted

Kumdis wetlands to be restored after illegal logging

Haida Nation, Nature Conservancy of Canada to co-manage 140-acre wetland property

Port loggers fear more layoffs ahead

Local loggers who rely on BC Timber Sales say they are running… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii’s first baby of the year

Haida Gwaii’s first baby of the year is already living it up… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Deer-resistant plants for a fence-free garden

By Elaine Nyeholt Seedy Saturday is March 10 at the Port Clements… Continue reading

On the Wing: Diatoms in Delkatla and the secrets of biofilm

By Margo Hearne There’s nothing like a spot of drama to get… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Growing storm surges cause concern in Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotia mayor is calling for provincial help to cope with the rising impact of climate change on waterfronts

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Health Canada raids B.C. store for illegal products

Owners say they practice alternate preventative medicine

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Alberta to fight Burnaby’s appeal of NEB Trans Mountain approval: Notley

NEB had granted Kinder Morgan permission to work on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Safe driver discounts, lending vehicles to young drivers under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Most Read