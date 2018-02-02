Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a town hall at Nanaimos Vancouver Island University today, Feb. 2. (NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin)

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

Crowds are gathered on campus in Nanaimo to be part of a town hall with the prime minister.

PM Justin Trudeau is in the Vancouver Island city today, Feb. 2, for a public forum to be held at the Vancouver Island University gym. The town hall was originally slated to get underway at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Environmental groups will have plenty of questions at town hall with PM

This article will be updated.

