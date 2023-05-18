The federal government has opened a passport office in Prince George. (Black press photo)

Prince George passport office up and running

The northern B.C. office offers 10-day service

After years of having to travel far south to get a passport in person, northern B.C. residents now have access to a passport office in Prince George.

The office offers 10-day passport services, and was supposed to open back in April, but was delayed until May due to the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.

MP Taylor Bachrach (Skeena-Bulkley Valley) said he is celebrating the opening after spending months advocating for a federal passport office to serve northern B.C. residents.

“The new passport office is great news for the approximately 300,000 people who live in northern B.C.,” said Bachrach. “We made our voices heard and worked together to make a difference. I think that’s something we can all be proud of.”

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty has also advocated for the office.

Bachrach said his constituency staff will continue to assist constituents with passport issues. People seeking help with passport applications and renewals can reach out to his team by phone, email or in person.

The office is ope 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 1363 4th Ave, just off Highway 16 in the city.

