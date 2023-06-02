Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

Loved classic ‘Quick and the Daring’ returns to festival with new events as fresh elements

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.

Seafest is back for the 45th year in 2023, with new events and old favourites returning to entertain the crowds from June 9 to 11 in Prince Rupert.

Reestablishing the water events along the shore is going to reaffirm for people what Seafest is all about, Alex Hogendoorn, president of Special Events, said.

This year’s theme of “Under the Sea” builds water reconnection into the ecology of our region and the people who preserve it, Hogendoorn said.

“By moving to Cowbay, we are putting the ‘sea’ back in Seafest. We are reconnecting Seafest with the water,” he said.

Festival Coordinator Tatlyana Walters hit the ground running three months ago when she started with Prince Rupert Special Events and said planning for the annual community celebration started immediately after last year’s finished.

She said reached out to community members to hear their feedback on improvements that could be made and generally speaking, more events were the most requested thing.

Seashore Sunday is returning with numerous water activities or new events such as canoe racing, Swim for Survival and the reappearance of old-time number one, The Quick and the Daring, which has been taken on board by Rupert Wood and Steel. Vessels will be constructed at city hall on Saturday and set for sail on Sunday.

More than 20 vendors, including food sellers and 45 events are happening all weekend, with a new movie night hosted by PURS at the Civic Centre Arena on June 9 showing Puss in Boots, new beer gardens, a costume contest that has more than 50 entries and the Seafest parade with more than 36 floats meandering down Third Ave. The soap car derby and shopping cart races are just two of the many more events that will excite and entertain.

“We do this for the community with the community. It’s the only way we can make this happen,” Walters said. “I’m overwhelmed with how the community has come together and is making such a fun event happen.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist