Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii BC Ferries sailings delayed again

Adverse weather conditions continue to delay sailings

More sailings between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions in the North Coast area, BC Ferries announced on Oct. 19.

The Northern Expedition’s departure from Prince Rupert at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19 was cancelled resulting in the further cancellation of sailings on its scheduled route.

Based on the most current weather forecasts, BC Ferries expects the weather to subside temporarily, allowing vessels to make the journey round-trip.

The revised schedule is:

Depart: Prince Rupert on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Arrive: Skidegate on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m.

Depart: Skidegate on Oct. 20 at 11 p.m.

Arrive: Prince Rupert Oct. 21 at 6 a.m.

“Weather is expected to be outside our safety parameters following this round trip, and the Thursday sailings departing Prince Rupert at 10:00 am and Skidegate at 10:00 pm are at risk of being cancelled,” BC Ferries stated.

BC Ferries will provide an update on the status of the Oct. 21 sailings as soon as confirmation is available.

 
