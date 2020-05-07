The Heiltsuk Nation installs heat pumps in Bella Bella in February 2018. (Ecotrust Canada/Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert-based charity launches energy security campaign

Ecotrust Canada campaigning for basic energy rebate, housing renewal strategy

A Canadian charity with offices in Vancouver and Prince Rupert has launched a campaign to protect basic energy access for British Columbians during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Ecotrust Canada launched its campaign on April 29, calling the provincial government to provide direct bill relief for low-income households by creating a basic energy rebate.

Among other asks, the campaign also calls the provincial government to commit to a housing renewal strategy that ensures every home and building in B.C. meets “rigorous” climate and health standards.

ALSO READ: Water ways: Looking at renewable energy on Haida Gwaii

Graham Anderson, community energy initiative director for Ecotrust, told the Observer that if the campaign is successful it could have a “huge impact” on residents of Haida Gwaii, because rural, remote and Indigenous communities currently face some of the highest energy costs in the province.

“In remote communities, because of reliance on diesel for electricity, like parts of Haida Gwaii, household energy costs have been as much as $4,500 annually on average,” Anderson said.

He also noted that BC Hydro rates are 20 to 40 per cent higher for customers on Haida Gwaii.

“People in those communities are more likely to be at risk of facing energy poverty and struggling to pay very high utility bills,” he said.

ALSO READ: FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Anderson applauded the steps the B.C. government and utilities had taken to provide short-term relief for energy bills during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, such as offering a three-month bill holiday for those affected by COVID-19.

However, he said “an extension of those programs would provide additional protection for anybody on Haida Gwaii who may be facing job insecurity because of the crisis.”

The proposed basic energy rebate, he said, would also have “a direct impact on reducing utility bills for low-income customers on the island.”

“Haida Gwaii has actually been a leader already in demonstrating the potential for some of the low-carbon solutions that are out there,” he added. “So heating system retrofits like the heat pumps already installed in Skidegate could be a major part of recovery efforts across B.C.”

In 2016, the Skidegate Band Council completed retrofits to transition almost every home from electric baseboards or oil furnaces to the use of more efficient and environmentally-friendly heat pumps, which extract heat from the cold outside air and move it indoors.

ALSO READ: Skidegate heat pump project off to hot start

Anderson said Ecotrust will be bringing the campaign forward to the provincial government and utilities in the coming months. In the meantime, the charity is looking for organizational partners to sign on, and calling B.C. residents to send letters to Premier John Horgan, MLAs and ministers responsible for energy, housing, and poverty reduction.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroCoronavirusenergy sectorSkidegate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Just Posted

Prince Rupert-based charity launches energy security campaign

Ecotrust Canada campaigning for basic energy rebate, housing renewal strategy

Oxford PhD candidate researching how internet impacts life on Haida Gwaii

Tomas Borsa surveying residents as part of Oxford Internet Institute doctoral research

Lax Kw’alaams propose checkpoint between Prince Rupert and Terrace

First Nation plans to block non-essential travel to and from Prince Rupert, Ministry of Transportation says they have no tenure

B.C. active fishermen create Community-Fisheries Safety Protocols

Protocols created to protect coastal communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Commercial prawn, shrimp season opening delayed on North Coast due to COVID-19

By trap season delayed by almost one month; new opening day is June 4

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Most Read