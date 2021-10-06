The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert BC Ferry departure schedule revised

Oct. 7 sailing to Haida Gwaii will leave at 8 a.m.

The Northern Expedition will depart from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii two hours earlier than originally scheduled on Oct. 7 due to adverse weather conditions in the North Coast, BC Ferries stated.

The previous departure time was scheduled for 10 a.m. which will now be changed to an 8 a.m. sailing from Prince Rupert and will arrive in Skidegate at 3 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 5 p.m.

The times listed below are estimates and are subject to change:

Previous sailing time: 10:00 am departing from Prince Rupert

Previous arrival time: 5:00 pm in Skidegate

Revised sailing time: 8:00 am departing from Prince Rupert

Revised arrival time: 3:00 pm in Skidegate

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It has to be heard’: Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor recounts torture he endured

Just Posted

The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert BC Ferry departure schedule revised

Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast is the Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Time to get smart about fire prevention

Unifor workers strike outside the smelter in Kitimat July 25. (Contributed photo)
Kitimat aluminum smelter strike ends as union votes and ratifies collective agreement

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students