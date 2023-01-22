Prince Rupert Library lent out 48,230 items during 2022

Chief librarian weighs in on the most popular books of the year

Joe Zelwietro, chief librarian of the Prince Rupert Library stands in front of the candle adorned window commemorating the 100th anniversary of the organization. Zelwietro said the library rented out more than 45,000 items during 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Looking for some inspiration in what to read? The Prince Rupert Public Library recently tallied its list of the most borrowed books of 2022, which is sure to give you some good ideas.

In total, the Prince Rupert Public Library lent out 48,230 items during the year.

This number is higher than the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it is lower than the years before 2020, Joe Zelwietro, chief librarian, explained.

“So I hope this upward trend will continue for the next few years,” he added.

In adult fiction, the top three most popular books of the year were all published last year. First was The Maid: A Novel by Nita Prose, second was Something to Hide by Elizabeth George and third was The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont.

Borrowers can keep each rental for three weeks at a time. If each person who borrowed a specific book kept it for the maximum rental period, 17 people could borrow that item during the year. The Maid: A Novel was borrowed by 15 patrons in 2022, which suggests it did not spend very much time at the library shelves.

For people who prefer non-fiction, the top book of the year was The Addiction Innoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence by Jessica Lahey. The second most borrowed book was Fierce Self-Compassion: How Women Can Harness Kindness to Speak Up, Claim their Power and Thrive by Kristin Neff, followed by Beyond Weird: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Quantum Physics is Different by Philip Ball.

Lists were also created for the city’s younger readers. The most borrowed fiction book of the year among juvenile readers was Princess Bedtime Stories (no author listed). The second was Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney and the third was Batman and Robin Team Up! by Donald B. Lemke.

10 most borrowed adult fiction

The Maid: A Novel by Nita Prose

Something to Hide by Elizabeth George

The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont

It Ends with Us: A Novel by Colleen Hoover

Regretting You: A Novel by Colleen Hoover

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Oh William!: A Novel by Elizabeth Strout

Violeta: A Novel by Isabel Allende,

A Man of Honor by Barbara Taylor Bradford

The Tide Between Us by Olive Collins

10 most borrowed adult non-fiction

The Addiction Innoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence by Jessica Lahey

Fierce Self-Compassion: How Women Can Harness Kindness to Speak Up, Claim their Power, and Thrive by Kristin Neff

Beyond Weird: Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Quantum Physics is Different by Philip Ball

Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey

The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History by Elizabeth Kolbert

How to Go on Living When Someone you Love Dies by Therese A. Rando

Dempsey Bob: In His Own Voice by Dempsey Bob

Daring Greatly: How the Courage to be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead by Brené Brown

Super Gut: Reprogram your Microbiome to Restore Health, Lose Weight, and Turn Back the Clock by William Davis

10 most borrowed children and youth fiction

Princess Bedtime Stories

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

Batman and Robin Team Up! by Donald B. Lemke

Marvellous Munsch: A Robert Munsch Collection by Robert N. Munsch

Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey

Disney Princess: The Essential Guide by Victoria Saxon

The Usborne Book of Princess Stories by Stephen Cartwright

The FitzOsbornes at War by Michelle Cooper

Splish, splash, Ducky! by Lucy Cousins

Superworm by Julia Donaldson

10 most borrowed children and youth non-fiction

Ingles Diccionario Ilustrado

Dog Breed Guide: The Complete Reference to Your Best Friend Fur-ever by Tamara J. Resler

Guinness World Records 2022

The Mysteries of the Universe by Will Gater

Dinosaurs by Romain Amiot

Unofficial Minecraft Life Hacks Labs for Kids: How to Stay Sharp, Have Fun, Avoid Bullies, and Be the Creative Ruler of Your Universe by Adam Clarke

The Big Book of Amazing LEGO Creations with Bricks you Already Have: 75+ Brand-New Vehicles, Castles, Games, Workable Gadgets and Other Unique Projects for Endless Creative Play by Sarah Dees

How Trains Work: Explore the World of Trains Inside and Out with Loads of Flaps to Lift! by Clive Gifford

Where’s Waldo?: Double Trouble at the Museum by Martin Handford

Cool Creations in 101 Pieces by Sean Kenney

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter