Prince Rupert port announces $1M for Skeena River salmon

The Prince Rupert Port Authority are committing to invest $1 million in the Skeena River Salmon.

The port announced their initiative to support salmon enhancement in the Skeena River watershed on Jan. 8 in a press release. The program will dedicate $1 million from their Community Investment Fund to partner with North Coast organizations that help maintain and rehabilitate critical habitat in the river. Innovative pilot projects that achieve these objectives and support the health, resilience and sustainability of Skeena River salmon may get a chance to get funded under this new program.

“We take our commitment to the environment seriously, and a strong salmon population is crucial to a healthy ecosystem on the North Coast and ultimately, a healthy community,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA).

Apart from monetary support, the Prince Rupert port is going to share data from its existing environmental stewardship programs to enhance new salmon-related initiatives across the region. The port stated that it recognizes the importance of Skeena River salmon in the economic, environmental, social and cultural fabric of the community, especially with First Nations peoples.

“The organization wants to be part of a local solution to address some of the critical challenges that are facing Skeena salmon,” as stated in the press release.

The port authority is going to immediately start evaluating relevant initiatives and are looking for groups who are already working in salmon enhancement and protection to contact them. They will be conducting outreach in the upcoming weeks to inform northwest hatcheries, non-governmental organizations and relevant community groups about this new program.

