The Prince Rupert Port Authority announced today that they are committing to invest $1 million in the Skeena River Salmon. (Black Press file)

Prince Rupert port announces $1M for Skeena River salmon

Community Investment Fund will support innovative pilot projects that increase salmon stock

  • Jan. 8, 2019 9:00 a.m.
  • News

The Prince Rupert Port Authority are committing to invest $1 million in the Skeena River Salmon.

The port announced their initiative to support salmon enhancement in the Skeena River watershed on Jan. 8 in a press release. The program will dedicate $1 million from their Community Investment Fund to partner with North Coast organizations that help maintain and rehabilitate critical habitat in the river. Innovative pilot projects that achieve these objectives and support the health, resilience and sustainability of Skeena River salmon may get a chance to get funded under this new program.

“We take our commitment to the environment seriously, and a strong salmon population is crucial to a healthy ecosystem on the North Coast and ultimately, a healthy community,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA).

READ MORE: Grim situation in coming year for northwest, B.C. fisheries

Apart from monetary support, the Prince Rupert port is going to share data from its existing environmental stewardship programs to enhance new salmon-related initiatives across the region. The port stated that it recognizes the importance of Skeena River salmon in the economic, environmental, social and cultural fabric of the community, especially with First Nations peoples.

“The organization wants to be part of a local solution to address some of the critical challenges that are facing Skeena salmon,” as stated in the press release.

The port authority is going to immediately start evaluating relevant initiatives and are looking for groups who are already working in salmon enhancement and protection to contact them. They will be conducting outreach in the upcoming weeks to inform northwest hatcheries, non-governmental organizations and relevant community groups about this new program.

READ MORE: Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples


Send Newsroom email.
Like the The Northern View on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.
Next story
B.C. woman gets new trial after judge made ‘stereotypical assumptions’ about domestic violence victims

Just Posted

MP visits Wet’suwet’en blockade to support peaceful resolution

Nathan Cullen calls on Trudeau to engage in spirit of reconciliation

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

On the Wing: Christmas bird count #3 — Port Clements

By Margo Hearne After getting beaten about by the four winds, it… Continue reading

Tax change triggers tricky debate on politicians’ pay

Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #2: Tlell

By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

B.C. woman gets new trial after judge made ‘stereotypical assumptions’ about domestic violence victims

Mission woman convicted in 2017 of break-and-enter at Manning Park

Prince Rupert port announces $1M for Skeena River salmon

Community Investment Fund will support innovative pilot projects that increase salmon stock

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

An injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions and the police say that had not happened

Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Protesters are against a 670-kilometre pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. MLA defends visit to LNG pipeline protest camp

Doug Donaldson is minister in charge of pipeline permits

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

Most Read