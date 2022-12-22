Prince Rupert quilters stitch community together with stockings for Ukrainian newcomers

‘This is just a nice big warm welcome for them’: Dolly Harasym, one of the quilters said

The Big Rain Quilters Guild in Prince Rupert stuffed 30 homemade stockings to hand out to the new Ukrainian newcomers on Dec. 11.

Every year the group does something to give back to the community and this year, it was decided to make a stocking for each of the refugees, children and adults alike, who have resettled in the city, Dolly Harasym, one member of the group said.

“Seeing as how this is their first Christmas away from home and they might feel a little lonely being newcomers to this country, this is just a nice big warm welcome for them.”

The guild, comprised of more than 20 members, made most of the stockings themselves and received a few gifted ones as well.

Some of the guild members also purchased items to fill the stockings. However, a lot of the goodies were donated by others. A handful of workers from the Prince Rupert Port Authority contributed as did the manager at Rona, Sharon Rothwell.

The quilters delivered the stockings Dec. 18.

In past years, the group has made placemats and stockings for seniors at Acropolis Manor and quilts for people who lost their homes in fires or had been in accidents. One year The Berry Patch program approached the quilters and asked if they’d make blankets to put in backpacks for children who were removed from their homes, and so they did.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter