Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for a familiar face

The Grinch is on this week’s wanted list

The Grinch is wanted for stealing Christmas, Prince Rupert RCMP wrote on Dec. 22. (Photo: supplied)

A familiar face showed up on Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday list Dec. 21.

With yellow eyes and a hairy green face, he is as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel.

Prince Rupert’s RCMP are looking for The Grinch after he allegedly stole Christmas.

“We did hear that he may have been spotted down by Cow Bay so we’re working on that,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment told The Northern View.

A mug shot of the notorious Christmas character used by the RCMP in a social media post shows that he was born Dec. 18, 1966.

Hemrich thinks that if they find him, the RCMP will be able to convince The Grinch to apologize for stealing Christmas. If he does he might even get an invite to Christmas dinner, Hemrich said.

Wanted Wednesday is a social media campaign used by law enforcement agencies in many countries, the RCMP website states.

It is used to share information about people on outstanding arrest warrants issued by the courts. Prince Rupert RCMP joined the movement in the fall of 2021.

In 2022, 10 people on the Wanted Wednesday list were found, Hemrich stated.