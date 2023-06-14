Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead

Police stated there is no risk to the public and believe no further suspects are involved

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles and yellow crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a multi-residence property numbered 166 and 168 Silversides Drive, where four people were found deceased on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating homicide in the deaths of four people in what appears to be an isolated incident on June 13.

Police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation after being called to the 100 block of Silversides Drive just after 9 p.m in the evening, where four people were found deceased, Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer of the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment, stated in a press release.

“We are currently working alongside Major Crimes to conduct a thorough investigation,” Hemrich said. “No names of the individuals will be released at this time.”

At this time, police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects and believe there is no risk to the public.

If anyone has any information regarding this occurrence, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP on 250 624 2136 to make a report anonymously or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

