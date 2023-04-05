Amanda Dawsn Wilder is the subject of the April 5 Wanted Wednesday post issued by the Prince Rupert RCMP. (Photo: supplied)

Amanda Dawsn Wilder is the subject of the April 5 Wanted Wednesday post issued by the Prince Rupert RCMP. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday: Amanda Dawn Wilder

44-year-old-woman sought on Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Prince Rupert RCMP issued a new Wanted Wednesday posting looking for the whereabouts of Amanda Dawn Wilder on April 5.

The 44-year-old woman is wanted on a charge of Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

Wilder is described as a Caucasian female; 5’4 (163 cm); · 161 lbs (73 kg); with blue eyes.

“She has medium-length hair that she often changes the colour of,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP, said.

If you have any information on the location of Amanda Wilder please call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136. As always, in case of an emergency, please dial 9-1-1. #WantedWednesday

The information provided was correct at time of print and is subject to change.

