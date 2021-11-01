The Nov. 1 departure from Prince Rupert has been pushed back to Nov. 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert to Skidegate BC Ferries sailing delayed

Adverse weather conditions push departure to Nov. 3

Due to adverse weather conditions, the BC Ferries sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii has been delayed from Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. to Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

The new scheduled arrival time to Skidegate is 8 p.m. the same day.

“We expect to be back on schedule with the 10 a.m. sailing from Prince Rupert to Skidegate on Thursday, Nov. 4,” the BC Ferries service notice stated. on Nov. 1.

All reserved customers will be contacted by BC Ferries regarding their bookings and the new revised sailing times.

A further affected sailing is the Nov. 4 trip from Skidegate to Prince Rupert which will depart at 12 a.m. and arrive on the mainland at 6 a.m.

All schedules BC Ferries has provided are estimates, weather-dependent and are subject to change with little notice.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information check BC Ferries on Twitter, visit their current conditions page online or call 1-888-223-3779.

 
