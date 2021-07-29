Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens is the recipient of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business announced on July 20. (Photo: supplied, credit to Loni Wishart)

Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens is the recipient of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business announced on July 20. (Photo: supplied, credit to Loni Wishart)

Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens receives Award of Excellence in Aboriginal Relations

Advancing Indigenous business relations results in Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business award

The 2021 Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations goes to Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens of Indigenous Ace, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced jointly with the award sponsor CIBC, on July 20.

“This award is presented to individuals who challenge the status quo and take action to advance Indigenous business relations,” Tabatha Bull, president and CEO of CCAB, said. “Mr. Stephens is an exemplary example of this initiative, and we are pleased to present this award to him.”

“Entrepreneurship, from a First Nation’s perspective, is often a strategic balance between community, culture, and commerce,” Stephens said.

The award will be presented in Sept. and is to recognize individuals who have contributed through professional and voluntary commitments, to building bridges between Indigenous peoples and Canadian society, making a substantial impact across all sectors, socially, culturally, and politically.

“[This award] highlights the efforts of people who have been ambassadors in working with Indigenous peoples and communities,” CCAB stated.

Stephens joined the University of Victoria Indigenous Ace Program, which implements culturally sensitive and community-tailored entrepreneurial and business education, in 2013 to become the learning and enhancement officer and program manager for the Northwest.

“He has been recognized by peers for the “operational success” of the program and its many awards,” the CCAB stated.

In the eight-year history of the I-Ace program, there have been 40 cohorts of the program resulting in 564 graduates, 184 new businesses and 67 Indigenous communities served. Stephens continues to be a mentor to these budding entrepreneurs and business people, the CCAB said.

Born and raised in Prince Rupert to a Tsimshian mother and growing up with a Nisga’a step-dad, Stephens was encircled in numerous communities and cultures which influenced his enthusiasm in forwarding indigenous entrepreneurship and business.

“As an entrepreneur, teacher, mentor, and coach, my greatest reward is the gratitude expressed from those who now see the world from a different perspective. That is, envisioning opportunity through an entrepreneurial lens while remaining true to our Indigenous values,” he said.

“I am honoured that my life’s work and pursuit to build bridges and entrepreneurial capacity among First Nations, is being recognized by Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business,” Stephens said.

“At CIBC, we are focused on taking an active role in educational programming, sponsorships, and donations at both the community and national level,” Linda Hartford, executive director, trust, CIBC Indigenous markets, said. “Mr. Stephens exemplifies dedication to bringing community together through education and entrepreneurship and we are delighted to be presenting this award to him.”

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna man fired from UPS, accused of punching woman and sending offensive text
Next story
Quebec police mistake body of missing woman for mannequin, throw remains in garbage

Just Posted

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
UPDATED: Quake near Prince Rupert was a false detection

Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens is the recipient of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business announced on July 20. (Photo: supplied, credit to Loni Wishart)
Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens receives Award of Excellence in Aboriginal Relations