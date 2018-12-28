Boil water notice will continue in Prince Rupert until further notice. Pixabay photo

Prince Rupert’s water still isn’t safe to drink

Multiple clear tests have to be received until Northern Health can remove the boil water notice

Two weeks after the first boil water notice was issued, the City of Prince Rupert has informed its residents that the water is still not safe to drink.

“Unfortunately, there are no treatment options available to the City to remove cryptosporidium at the source supply, and therefore there is currently no way to prevent or manage the issue other than to wait for the water to clear itself,” states the city’s press release on Dec. 28.

READ MORE: Microscopic parasite found in Prince Rupert water affecting thousands

The first notice went out on Dec. 14, when water testing results determined unacceptable levels of giardia and cryptosporidium. The city said this was caused by “a dry summer followed by recent storm surge events”.

Northern Health continues to monitor the water, and until further notice, residents must continue to boil water for at least one-minute before drinking, washing the dishes, brushing teeth, cooking, washing fruits and vegetables, and drinking water for pets.

In the press release, the city reiterated that it has applied for funding in August for its $30-million multi-phased water treatment facility. “Multiple treatment barriers will reduce the risk from cryptosporidium in the future, if we are successful in achieving the grant.”

The city will continue to work with Northern Health to monitor the water quality. The boil water notice will be in effect until results are clear.

“Ultimately, the goal is to be confident the levels are down to a point where the notice can be downgraded, that the water is safe to consume, and to know in advance if the risks are to increase again,” said Eryn Collins, communications manager for Northern Health.

The city, and Northern Health, doesn’t have a timeline for how long the notice may last.

READ MORE: Boil water notice in Prince Rupert expected to last another week


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant
Next story
Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces

Just Posted

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

MLA Jennifer Rice on the political year ahead

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says four years in opposition was good… Continue reading

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Just one YouTube video of the pair’s Olympic free dance program has almost three million views

Condoms recalled after concerns over variable burst pressure

Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms

Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

B.C. Employer Health Tax is set to start Jan. 1 for businesses, meanwhile carbon, transit and property taxes rising

Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces

Evergreen Cannabis owner Mike Babins said store will re-open a few days later than he hoped

BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

Team Canada heading to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos

Prince Rupert’s water still isn’t safe to drink

Multiple clear tests have to be received until Northern Health can remove the boil water notice

VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

Most Read