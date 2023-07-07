Profane email to client leads to firing of Langley company’s president

Former media company head ousted after insults flung at client

A Langley digital media company president has been fired after he sent an insulting and profanity-laced message to an unsatisfied client.

Annette Andersson of About the Bra, an Alberta-based lingerie store, had contacted Langley’s Agency Media, part of the Westlund Group, about building her a website and creating a logo.

In late June, Andersson put up a post on Linkedin that went viral, when she described her interaction with the Agency Media president and how it quickly degenerated.

Andersson said that after some back and forth, and a lack of times she could meet with them, she asked for her money back, but got no response.

“After not getting a response, I gave them a bad review,” Andersson wrote. “I then get this back in an email from the president.”

Her response from then-Agency president Joel MacDonald was two sentences long.

“Listen c—-, take down your reviews and I will send your money today. Stop f—-ing with me you fat b——,” the message said.

Andersson shared an image of it on her Linkedin account.

After Andersson went public, MacDonald was fired from his roles at both Agency Media and Apex Wireless by Westlund group CEO Andrew Westlund.

“I am deeply ashamed of the offensive and inexcusable email my executive, Joel MacDonald, sent to our client, Annette Andersson,” said a statement posted on Agency Media’s social media. “His words harmed and hurt Ms. Andersson and members of the community.”

The message said he had personally apologized to Andersson and offered her support.

He added that MacDonald had also reached out to apologize.

As of July 6, the Agency Media website remained offline, after Westlund noted that the company was taking it down to remove MacDonald’s name and images.

Andersson noted in a follow up post that after complaining to the Better Business Bureau, she did get her refund.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to both the Westlund Group and About the Bra for further comment.

