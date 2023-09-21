Property Brother Drew Scott joins WHL Giants ownership group

Drew Scott and Michael Bublé are part of the ownership group of the Vancouver Giants WHL team. (Vancouver Giants/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Drew Scott, of Property Brothers fame, is now part of the ownership group of the Vancouver Giants WHL hockey team.

Scott is best known as a television expert in real estate, home renovation, and home design. He is also an entrepreneur, designer, author, and producer.

He is the co-founder of leading lifestyle and entertainment company Scott Brothers Global, which includes award-winning Scott Brothers Entertainment, as well as popular home brands Scott Living and Drew & Jonathan Home. Scott hosts and executive produces multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs. Brother, and Celebrity IOU.

“I am honoured and thrilled to join the Vancouver Giants ownership group,” said Scott. “My hometown holds a very special place in my heart, and the city has the best sports fans. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute my expertise and use my platform to help accelerate the team’s growth and community impact.”

“I’m looking forward to working alongside a talented team of people with the same vision and commitment to transcend the organization both on and off the ice.”

Giants part-owner Michael Bublé and Scott have known each other for years, and often talked about making a positive impact in their hometown community. When Bublé, the Canadian singer-songwriter and outspoken Vancouver Canucks booster, brought the opportunity to Scott, it made perfect sense.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of the ownership group for the Vancouver Giants and thrilled to welcome my longtime friend and fellow Vancouver guy, Drew Scott, to the team,” Bublé said. “I love hockey so much, and it has been such a rewarding experience to be part of my favourite sport at a grassroots level. Drew brings a new level of excitement and visibility to the Giants. I’m excited to work alongside him as we continue to support our incredible city, the beautiful people, and the greatest game on Earth.”

The Giants ownership group also includes majority owner Ron Toigo, and part owners Sultan Thiara, Lewis Bublé, and Bruce Allen. Scott and the Bublés are taking over the Quinn family’s estate share.

“Aside from being a really good guy that will certainly work with all of us, Scott’s experience and expertise will help build our brand in a way that we haven’t been able to do in the past,” Toigo said. “He is excited to be part of the team and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

