FILE - Agate Beach, located in the Naikoon Provincial Park on Haida Gwaii. On Thursday, May 14, 2020, the Naikoon and Pure Lake provincial parks on Haida Gwaii remained closed, as others around B.C. reopened for day use as part of the Restart B.C. plan. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Provincial parks on Haida Gwaii remain closed, as others around B.C. open to day use

According to the BC Parks website, Naikoon and Pure Lake remain closed

BC Parks reopened many provincial parks for day use on Thursday, but parks on Haida Gwaii remained closed.

Provincial parks were shut down over the Easter weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As new virus cases have slowed and as part of the second phase of B.C.’s restart plan announced by Premier John Horgan on May 6, many front- and back-country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities, and boat launches partially reopened on May 14.

A list of BC Parks affected by COVID-19 was posted on the BC Parks website along with more information. According to the list, the Naikoon and Pure Lake parks remained fully closed on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

For the provincial parks that did reopen, health officials urged British Columbians to stay away from non-essential travel over the Victoria Day long weekend, and explore parks close to home.

Park visitors were also expected to continue physical distancing outside of their own groups and to use hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly.

ALSO READ: Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

