Provincial parks on Haida Gwaii remain closed, as others around B.C. open to day use

According to the BC Parks website, Naikoon and Pure Lake remain closed

Agate Beach, located in the Naikoon Provincial Park on Haida Gwaii.

BC Parks reopened many provincial parks for day use on Thursday, but parks on Haida Gwaii remained closed.

Provincial parks were shut down over the Easter weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As new virus cases have slowed and as part of the second phase of B.C.’s restart plan announced by Premier John Horgan on May 6, many front- and back-country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities, and boat launches partially reopened on May 14.

A list of BC Parks affected by COVID-19 was posted on the BC Parks website along with more information. According to the list, the Naikoon and Pure Lake parks remained fully closed on Thursday morning.

For the provincial parks that did reopen, health officials urged British Columbians to stay away from non-essential travel over the Victoria Day long weekend, and explore parks close to home.

Park visitors were also expected to continue physical distancing outside of their own groups and to use hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly.

