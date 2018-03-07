PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press Multimedia Editor Arnold Lim shared his two-month experience working on the ground at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic games.
Contact Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Black Press Multimedia Editor Arnold Lim shared his two-month experience working on the ground at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic games.
Contact Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
Another liquefied natural gas project on the North Coast, B.C. ends its commitment
Haida Gwaii Co-op members vote 92 per cent in favour of increased loan to build the new store
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP lists highlights and lowlights for the Trudeau government’s third budget
Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are reviewing an engine fire that… Continue reading
Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear
Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Coralee Stevens, 48, fought to reside in Fraser Valley complex for those 55 and older
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.
Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’
Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang
A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night
Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”
The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport
The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020
Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline
China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.
There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December
Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear
The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb
New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’